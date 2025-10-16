Released Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona is reportedly considering a major career change, with a return to the NRL seen as extremely unlikely.

Missing the 2025 NRL Grand Final due to suspension, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months as he has failed to live up to his $850,000 a season price tag.

Far from his dominant best over the past couple of seasons, the front-rower only played 12 matches this year and has even found himself appearing in reserve-grade at times due to being a liability on the field.

After missing back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, he was recently released by the Storm despite having two seasons left on his contract with a mutual option for the 2028 season.

Now, reports from News Corp have emerged that the New Zealand international who is currently uncontracted heading into the 2026 season is considering retiring from rugby league to pursue a career in boxing.

Although he is in the Kiwis squad for the 2025 Pacific Championships, it is understood that he will not return to the NRL competition for next year.

This comes after he confirmed that he was approached by the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

“I have been approached by R360 and that's the option I'm blessed with but what everyone is waiting for is to see how it unfolds,” he told New Zealand media on Wednesday.

“There's a lot of stuff that has come out from the unions but it's more of just a waiting game.

“It (rugby) is an option but then again I love the game of rugby league – it's so exciting – that's what I love about the game.

“I can honestly say I don't know (what his future holds) but I'm blessed to have some options and not a lot of people have that, so I'm super grateful for that.”