With quality fullbacks so rare on the NRL market and new clubs on the way, it is shocking that two key players with enormous upside are still uncontracted beyond the 2026 season.

Connor Tracey and Trai Fuller, both exceptionally talented players, are free to negotiate with rival teams and have been since November 1, 2025.

The NRL's new expansion teams, the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs, are expected to make big plays for their respective fullbacks, as will some current teams.

Tracey, who is currently the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs fullback, enjoyed a stellar 2025 season and has proven to be a valuable member of the club's spine.

Regardless of his form, though, the Bulldogs are keeping their options open, not wishing to lock Tracey down just yet.

But the 29-year-old was rather unbothered when asked about his future.

"There's no pressure. I'm always wanting to play good no matter what the contract situation is," Tracey told foxsports.com.au.

"I'm looking to play for my club and my teammates, so that's what I'm focused (on)."

As for Fuller, he is stuck as a backup at the Dolphins but is always reliable when deputising for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Salary cap issues could force the 28-year-old out of the club though, but according to Fuller, that isn't his issue to worry about.

"I haven't really heard too much at the moment. I'll just leave that to my manager," Fuller said.

"I'll be open to staying there. I've got one more year there, so I'm just focused on playing good footy and the rest will work itself out."

Fuller has not been named for the Dolphins' first pre-season match while Tracey starts at fullback for the Bulldogs.