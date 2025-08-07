While Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase would have been filled with disappointment following the mid-season rule change that effectively ruled him out of Rookie of the Year contention, the cross-code gun has shifted his focus.

He has been absolutely electric in the Roosters' backline thus far, wreaking havoc on opposing defences anytime he gets the ball.

It has now been revealed he has two goals in mind, and both look within reach as we reach the pointy end of 2025.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Nawaqanitawase is seeking a Roosters finals berth and a Kangaroos debut.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Australia Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters admitted Nawaqanitawase's dream may just become a reality.

"He would be [in contention to debut], certainly,” Walters revealed.

“He can play fullback, centre and wing - he can cover a lot of positions, so definitely.”

Walters touched on the young star's ability to adapt to the NRL climate, commending his transition in his first full season of rugby league.

"Everyone has been impressed by his transition from union to league,” he admitted.

“The skill set that he got from union is helping him big time in league.”

The Roosters' star's athletic prowess has made him a walking highlight reel, something Walters has taken note of.

“He is athletic and has a big carry, and from what I've seen, the bigger the stage, the better he goes.”

While the Kangaroos coach admitted “Mark is obviously still learning the game”, he has been extremely impressed with what he's seen so far.

It has been revealed that Nawaqanitawase's goals of playing in the finals and for the Kangaroos are at the forefront of his mind, meaning he will not make a call on whether he will defect back to union until the NRL season has concluded.