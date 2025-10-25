Twelve months away from being on the open market, future Immortal and Penrith Panthers superstar halfback Nathan Cleary has revealed that he is "quite open" to a potential move to another destination.

Regarded as not only one of the stars of the NRL at the moment but also one of the greatest players in the history of rugby league, Cleary's future is set to become a major talking point over the next 12 months.

Having achieved all there is to accomplish in the 13-man code at club and representative level for the NSW Blues and Australia, many believe that he could potentially depart the competition to move closer to his partner Mary Fowler.

Linked with both the rebel rugby union competition known as R360 and the Super League in recent times, Cleary has opened up on his future.

While he is settled at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season, the superstar halfback revealed that a move away from the club isn't entirely off the cards - his father and coach Ivan Cleary also runs off-contract at the same time.

“I've loved my time in Penrith, and it's home to me,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald as he prepares for the 2025 Ashes Series against England.

“I'm quite open to things in the future. Maybe having something different, but for the time being, yeah, I can't really see it happening.

“I've said it a few times, like I'm open to things, and the last thing I want when I get to the end of my career is to have regrets. So yeah, we'll see what happens.”