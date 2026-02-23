Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary will be free to play Round 1 after having his high tackle charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary on Monday evening.
Cleary was charged for a high shot which saw him sin binned during Friday evening's pre-season challenge match against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
The Grade 2 charge would have seen him banned for two matches, however, Cleary - who was defended by father and coach Ivan Cleary - went to the judiciary seeking a downgrade which means the sanction would be a fine rather than a suspension.
The panel found Cleary's defence - which argued the first contact was not directly with the head of Tigers' gun outside back Heamasi Makasini, but rather well below that before bouncing up - was warranted in deciding to downgrade his charge.
The coach in his defence confirmed they were not absolving the halfback of the tackle in only seeking a downgrade.
The NRL's prosecution had argued that the recoil of Makasini's head in the tackle was consistent with the force of a Grade 2 charge, rather than Grade 1.
Cleary will now be cleared to play Penrith's season opener against the Brisbane Broncos.
Had he been found guilty, he would have faced a three-match suspension.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.