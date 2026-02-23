Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary will be free to play Round 1 after having his high tackle charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary on Monday evening.

Cleary was charged for a high shot which saw him sin binned during Friday evening's pre-season challenge match against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

The Grade 2 charge would have seen him banned for two matches, however, Cleary - who was defended by father and coach Ivan Cleary - went to the judiciary seeking a downgrade which means the sanction would be a fine rather than a suspension.

The panel found Cleary's defence - which argued the first contact was not directly with the head of Tigers' gun outside back Heamasi Makasini, but rather well below that before bouncing up - was warranted in deciding to downgrade his charge.

The coach in his defence confirmed they were not absolving the halfback of the tackle in only seeking a downgrade.

The NRL's prosecution had argued that the recoil of Makasini's head in the tackle was consistent with the force of a Grade 2 charge, rather than Grade 1.

Cleary will now be cleared to play Penrith's season opener against the Brisbane Broncos.

Had he been found guilty, he would have faced a three-match suspension.