Parramatta middle forward Nathan Brown is set to resume contract negotiations when training returns next week, with an immediate exit looming likely.

Brown has amassed 109 NRL games for Parramatta since joining the club at the start of the 2017 season, earning a New South Wales debut as well playing for Australia at the international Nines, before captaining Italy at this year's World Cup.

While he's been a mainstay at lock for the Eels over the past few seasons, the form surge of Ryan Matterson in the middle has pushed Brown out of the equation, playing just 14 first-grade games in 2022.

While he's off-contract at the end of 2023, head coach Brad Arthur has reportedly given the forward permission to negotiate with rival clubs effective immediately for an early release.

While Canterbury were originally thought to be favourites for his signature, it appears the Wests Tigers are set to continue their signing spree by nabbing their former Under 20s back from the Eels.

Brown debuted for the Tigers late in the 2013 season, in the same match that Luke Brooks made his NRL debut, however the lock forward would depart Concord for South Sydney at seasons end, while Brooks has remained put ever since.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Brown and Wests Tigers head coach Tim Sheens were spotted having coffee in Strathfield last month as negotiations continue.

The move could also shape as a way of drawing Mitchell Moses back to the club, with the now-Parramatta duo still as close as they were in their days at Leichhardt.

While it's an experienced loss for Parramatta, Brown is reportedly on close to $600,000 per season, freeing up salary cap to try and extend Moses, whilst allegedly plugging their hole in the middle by offering Martin Taupau a contract for 2023.

The Wests Tigers still have two open roster spots following John Bateman's signature, and it's looking more and more likely that Brown will be returning home sooner rather than later.