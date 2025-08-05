Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden has been hit with a breach notice by the NRL for the use of an offensive hand gesture, while three players have also been issued a formal warning by the NRL.

Given five days to respond to the breach notice, it was handed to Naden after he used the "khawd" hand gesture on a social media video following the club's victory on Sunday, whilst also saying "f---ing Dogs".

Three unnamed Tigers players have also been issued official warnings but have not been hit with a breach notice for their on-field celebration after Samuela Fainu scored the match-sealing try.

“The NRL acknowledges that these actions caused, or had the potential to cause, offence to members of the NRL community,” a statement from the NRL on Wednesday morning read.

“Separately, the NRL has issued a breach notice to Wests Tigers Player Brent Naden.

"The notice alleges that Naden's conduct following the Wests Tigers match on 3 August 2025 contravened the NRL Code of Conduct.

"The Player will have five days to respond to the breach notice.”

The decision from the NRL to hit Naden with an official breach notice comes as Balmain Tigers legend Benny Elias slammed Tigers players over the hand gesture.

“I'm not a do-gooder, far from it, but I thought it was absolutely ludicrous, disgraceful and disappointing. There's no other way to look at it. There was nothing good about it," Elias told News Corp.

“I can understand the emotion and passion but if that was done at Belmore Sports Ground, fans would have more than likely jumped the fence and come onto the field. It would have been ugly.

“You don't do it. The players are better than that but they didn't look like they regretted doing it. They were smiling when doing it.

“It was a blight on what Wests Tigers did in the game. It was an exceptional game and our players played out-of-their-skin.

“It was such a shame because we played so well and it was tarnished by something that wasn't needed on the day.”