Already impressing club officials, Penrith Panthers outside back Nick Murphy has opened up about his aspirations to play first-grade, learning off Brian To'o and reflected on playing in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.\r\n\r\nOver the last few years, the\u00a0Penrith Panthers\u00a0have had several special talents come through their pathways system, which has allowed them to remain competitive and win four consecutive\u00a0NRL\u00a0premierships despite losing several representative players.\r\n\r\nAfter recently losing\u00a0Jarome Luai,\u00a0James Fisher-Harris, and\u00a0Stephen Crichton, the new breed of players who have come through the Panthers' pathways system include the McLean brothers - Casey and Jesse - playmaker\u00a0Jack Cole\u00a0and forwards\u00a0Luron Patea\u00a0and\u00a0Mavrik Geyer.\r\n\r\nNow, Nick Murphy is aiming to become the next player to follow in their footsteps and make his first-grade debut in the coming years.\r\n\r\nA talented winger, Murphy won the club's Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year award in 2024 and is already highly regarded by Penrith officials.\r\n\r\nThis saw him be granted the opportunity to play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge earlier in the year.\r\n\r\n"It'd be insane to play in the NRL," Murphy told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\n"(It would be a) childhood dream come true, but at the moment I just want to keep working hard where I am and if the opportunity comes, I'll take it with both hands.\r\n\r\n"I just want to have a really good Flegg season (and) winning the comp is definitely on my mind, especially with the team we've got and we can definitely do it.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_204752" align="alignnone" width="696"] Nick Murphy in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nContracted until the end of 2026, the youngster has been a mainstay in the club's Under-21s team this season and also played six matches in the NSW Cup in which he scored three tries, made 13 tackle busts, provided two try assists and averaged 131 running metres.\r\n\r\nGrowing up idolising Sydney Roosters fullback duo Anthony Minichiello and James Tedesco, the utility back has been able to learn from Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards, from whom he has received plenty of tips and advice.\r\n\r\n"It was a really good experience being up there with the bigger fellas and being coached by Ivan (in the pre-season. It was pretty insane," Murphy said.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NQgkw_oYvJk\r\n\r\n"It's a bit surreal once you get out there and in front of a bit of a crowd under the lights, but it was really good to be out there with the boys.\r\n\r\n"Brian knows what he's talking about and we're not the tallest wingers in the comp, so I was learning as much as I can and just being that sponge."