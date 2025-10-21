Cameron Munster has confirmed he has no intention of leaving the Melbourne Storm prior to the end of his current deal following news Jonah Pezet will leave.

In a crushing blow for the Perth Bears ahead of their entry to the NRL in 2027, Munster was set to enter talks with the club ahead of a possible release from Melbourne.

That was going to allow Pezet to play regular first grade at the club, and for Munster to earn an enormous pay day in the west.

But that is now off the table, with reports emerging yesterday that Pezet has signed with the Parramatta Eels for 2026, before he is set to move to the Brisbane Broncos in 2027 in an eyebrow-raising move.

While the call is not yet official from either club, it's believed to be well on the way to happening, with journalist Michael Chammas telling Triple M Radio that he had spoken with Ryles, the move is close, and that it is Parramatta's priority to have Pezet for one year before moving him on to not block the path of their other young junior talent.

What it means for Joash Papalii in 2026 - who played at five-eighth instead of Dylan Brown during the second half of 2025 - remains to be seen.

For Munster's part, he has always expressed his desire to remain with the Storm, and the club have no qualms with him seeing out his contract, although weren't going to stand in the way if he wanted to speak to Perth.

Speaking to News Corp from Kangaroos camp in England ahead of the first Ashes Test on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT) at Wembley Stadium though, Munster said he is now committed to seeing out the remaining two years of his deal in the Victorian capital, and has faith the Storm will develop another product afterwards.

“I will honour my contract and the club doesn't want to let me go,” Munster told the outlet.

“I love the club, I love ‘Bellyache' (coach Craig Bellamy) and I love what the club is all about.

“I know you want to jab me with a metal prod, and get something out of me, but I'm still signed for two more years and I will fulfil my contract.

“I am sure our club and recruitment will end up finding some hidden gem somewhere in the rough and develop him into a legend, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Munster, who is signed until the end of 2027, will become a free agent on November 1 next year, while halves partner Jahrome Hughes is signed with the Storm through to the end of 2029.

The Perth Bears will now need to turn their attention elsewhere to find their inaugural halves, with Coby Black, who will be pushed out of Brisbane, likely to be on the radar alongside New Zealand Warriors half Luke Metcalf who is set to test the open market from November 1.

Munster now could be a target for the new Papua New Guinea-based side who will enter in 2028 and can negotiate with players off-contract at the end of 2027 from November 1 next year.