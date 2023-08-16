The Melbourne Storm reportedly face being without Cameron Munster this weekend as the club continues to pursue a top-four spot.

The all-important double chance in the finals will be guaranteed for the Storm if they can win two of their remaining three games, but Munster's reported absence for this weekend's clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons will come as a blow.

Reports earlier on Wednesday suggested Munster could miss the game as he remains in Melbourne for the birth of his second child.

That now all but looks to be confirmed, with the Brisbane Tigers withdrawing back-up half Jonah Pezet from their side for a QLD Cup game against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Sunday afternoon.

Pezet had originally been named to play halfback, having not played at all last weekend after missing out on first-grade while the Tigers had the bye in the reserve grade competition.

Pezet last played in the NRL during Round 23 against the Penrith Panthers when he filled in with the number seven on his back for Jahrome Hughes.

The young gun, who played for the New South Wales under-19 outfit last year, has played seven games in first-grade this year, spending time in both the number six and seven jumper for the Storm as a handy back-up to both Munster and Hughes. In those seven games, the Storm have won four.

Some speculation has also surrounded a possible early return for Ryan Papenhuyzen, which could have seen Nick Meaney shift to the halves, however, the club's general manager of football Frank Ponissi told News Corp that the move wouldn't be happening.

“Ryan will definitely play Queensland Cup this weekend,” Ponissi said.

His comments followed Craig Bellamy's last Sunday, with the coach earmarking Round 26 as the earliest possible return for Papenhuyzen who excelled for the Sunshine Coast Falcons last weekend.