Fresh off being crowned Player of the Series in Australia's 3–0 Ashes triumph over England, Cameron Munster has revealed he's open to one day testing himself in the Super League.

The 31-year-old Melbourne Storm star has enjoyed a standout few weeks in England, steering the Kangaroos to victory and taking home both Man of the Match honours in the second Test and the inaugural Fulton–Reilly Medal for best player of the series.

Munster, who is contracted with Melbourne for another two years, admitted the tour gave him a glimpse of what life overseas could look like.

"I'd love to come over here," he told AAP after the final Test win in Leeds.

"If I get the opportunity, I'd love to come over to England. You just never know."

While quick to clarify that any move wouldn't be about money, Munster said the appeal would be in the experience and the challenge.

"I'm not going to come over just to take the money, but to play good footy," he said.

"If I'd wanted to take the money, I would've done it three or four years ago."

The Queensland five-eighth reflected on what he called one of the finest stretches of his career, adding that maturity has improved his game.

"It's crazy, the older you get, the smarter you get," he said.

"You understand the game a bit more.

"When you're young, it's all about the big play."

Having now claimed State of Origin glory with Queensland, led the Storm to a grand final, and dominated the international stage, Munster said the recognition was humbling.

"To have my name etched in history… to show my kids and grandkids that their dad played some footy and did OK, that's really special," Munster said.

While his focus remains on the Storm and Australia's home World Cup next year, Munster admitted that if the timing was right for his family, he'd be “more than happy” to take his talents abroad.