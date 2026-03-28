Wests Tigers halfback Jock Madden and Dolphins forward Connelly Lemuelu have both avoided sanction from the NRL's match review committee after being placed on report by referees during Friday night's double-header.\n\nThe NRL confirmed on Saturday morning that no charges had been laid for the two games, which saw the Tigers claim a surprise win over the Warriors in Auckland, and the Dolphins come up short in the local derby against the Broncos.\n\nMadden was placed on report during the second half of the game against the Warriors for a high shot which led to the ball being dropped close to the tryline by Jackson Ford.\n\nThe tackle, which saw Ford fall into the tackle, had Madden with an arm wrapped above the shoulder of Ford.\n\nNo penalty was awarded at the time, with Ford instead conceding the error, but Madden was retrospectively placed on report once the Bunker had a look at the incident.\n\nThe MRC found no need to charge Madden though, who was replacing the injured Jarome Luai in the game and, on the back of a strong performance, is expected to retain his first-grade spot for the next three weeks before Luai is likely to return to action.\n\nIn the later game, Lemuelu was pinged during the first half for a crusher tackle with the Broncos bringing the ball out of their own end.\n\nThe tackle was penalised at the time and placed on report.\n\nLemuelu, who has been a consistent force for the Dolphins since joining the club in their inaugural season, seemed to come into the tackle from the side rather than directly over the top, but was still ruled to have placed pressure on the head and neck.\n\nThe MRC found no reason to charge him though for the tackle, and he will be free to play next weekend when the Dolphins host the beseiged Manly Sea Eagles in Redcliffe.