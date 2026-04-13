The MRC have handed out two charges from Sunday's afternoon games between the Eels and Titans, followed by the Tigers and Knights.

The Tigers' Samuela Fainu has been handed an early plea $1000 fine for a grade 1 dangerous tackle on Phoenix Crossland.

If Fainu contests the charge and is found guilty, the fine increases by $500.

The Eels Will Penisini has also been handed a fine for a grade 1 high tackle on the Titans' Beau Fermore.

He will pay $1800 for an early plea or $2,500 if found guilty at the panel.

Both players have avoided suspension, but will need to make a plea decision by midday (AEST) on Tuesday, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.