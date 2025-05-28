All of Brian To'o, Mitchell Moses and Liam Martin have been cleared by the NRL's match review committee after being penalised for dangerous tackles during the New South Wales Blues State of Origin series opening win against the Queensland Maroons at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening.

While no players were placed on report during the game by referee Ashley Klein or Chris Butler, who officiated Game 1 from the NRL bunker, three penalties were still dished out for perceived dangerous tackles.

To'o was pinged and sin-binned for a tackle in the air on Xavier Coates at the end of the first half.

The Penrith winger was sin-binned for an alleged professional foul in a possible try-scoring situation, but his tackle still could have been viewed by the MRC as dangerous contact despite not being put on report.

His Penrith teammate, hard-hitting second-rower Liam Martin, was penalised by referee Ashley Klein early in the second half for what was deemed a late shot on the ground against Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster, but he too has been cleared by the MRC.

Mitchell Moses was also penalised late in the game for a lazy high shot on Kalyn Ponga which made direct contact above the shoulders of the Newcastle and Queensland fullback.

No report was made, and the MRC have moved to clear Moses.

All three players will be free to play for their clubs this weekend, given they weren't charged and given they were all named on Tuesday afternoon by their club coaches, but none are a guarantee after a bruising Game 1 affair.