In a mega boost for the Parramatta Eels, star halfback Mitchell Moses has confirmed he is likely to play this Friday's sudden death semi-final against the Canberra Raiders.

The Eels lost a qualifying final to the Penrith Panthers last Friday, but a top-four finish meant they have an automatic second chance.

The more concerning moment to come out of the loss at the foot of the mountains was a concussion to Moses, who was taken straight out of the game and didn't return during the final 20 minutes.

Coach Brad Arthur said that Arthur "remembered everything" immediately after the game, and now the half, who has a seven-day turnaround to pass through the NRL's concussion protocols, told the media on Monday that he will be named and should be right to take on the Raiders, who beat the Storm in a nailbiter away from home on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the second week of the finals.

“I feel good,” Moses said.

“Obviously it didn’t look too good. I got my head in the wrong spot and was out cold.

“I didn’t really have any (symptoms). I actually wanted to go back out onto the field. Obviously with how it was, it didn’t look too good so I obviously couldn’t.

“I remembered all the game and I remembered the incident. I didn’t have any headaches so I feel pretty good.”

Moses still has more protocols to pass through, with the minimum return to play in the NRL after a concussion incident being six days, but he appears to be on track with Monday being Day 3.

“I haven’t had any symptoms, but you’ve got to still pass all the protocols and things like that," Moses added.

The game, to be played in Parramatta on Friday night, will see Jakob Arthur on standby for the star half.