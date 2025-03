The Knock On hosts Terry and Dan discuss the injury to Mitch Moses and the opportunity it presents to his halves partner Dylan Brown, while the Cowboys reportedly have their replacement for Reece Robson.

The Dragons continue their standoff with a wantaway star, lazy Sharks fans blame Nicho Hynes (again) and the NRL CEO is on the hard sell for a Cleary to the new PNG team.

Listen to The Knock On on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or watch on YouTube or in the player below!

Filmed on 05/03/25