Parramatta Eels and NSW Blues star halfback Mitchell Moses has indicated his allegiance ahead of the upcoming World Cup, hinting at a potential switch in his international career.

Moses, who was part of the recent Ashes tour but did not take the field, has previously represented Lebanon internationally, making his debut in 2017 and captaining the side at the 2022 World Cup.

Under his leadership, Lebanon reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Australia.

Despite his history with Lebanon, Moses suggested that playing for Australia remains his ultimate goal when speaking with NewsWire.

“Ever since I was a young kid, all I ever wanted to do was play for Australia,” Moses said.

“I feel like what Australia has done for my family when my grandparents came over and gave them a life to live with opportunities has created everything for what I was able to be brought into.

“Australia is definitely the goal,” he said.

Although Kevin Walters chose a halves pairing of Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary for the Ashes series, Moses remains focused on representing Australia in the future.