Roosters veteran Brett Morris has confirmed that he and twin Josh are willing to play on alone if the other chooses to retire.

The Morris brothers, who turn 35 in August, are out of contract at the end of the year after signing one-year extensions with the Roosters at the end of the 2020 season.

Speaking to the The Sydney Morning Herald, Brett revealed that he hadn’t yet thought about his future in the game, but that his decision was not contingent on his brother’s.

“We’re not a package deal that’s for sure,” Morris said.

“We both have very different bodies and different wants and needs out of rugby league.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time now so there’s no need to think about it or talk about it, I suppose if I want to go on with it, that’s an avenue to go down later in the year.

“Being an older guy people always ask you about [retirement]. It helps when you’re winning, as well as when you pull up sweet from games.

“But there’s also other external factors, the kids are getting a lot older now and they’re starting to do a lot more things outside of football that I want to be a part of as well. There are all those other factors that contribute to whether you go around again or not.”

Brett has made 274 league appearances across his well decorated career, as well as appearing in 15 State of Origin matches for New South Wales and representing Australia in 18 tests.

Josh, who has made 310 appearances across his 15-year career, revealed that he would wait until mid-season to make a call on his playing future.

“If we want to continue hopefully the Roosters have [the same desire],” Josh said.

“My body feels pretty good at the moment.”

The second-placed Roosters, who have only lost one game in the opening five rounds of the season despite an extensive injury list, travel to Melbourne to face the sixth-placed Storm on Friday Night.