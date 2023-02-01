Brisbane Broncos forward TC Robati will remain stood down from all club activities after being charged with alleged unlicensed driving on January 26, but that they might be the worst of his worries.

The Broncos are reportedly bracing to spend the entire season without Robati, who stood himself down at the back-end of December after he was charged with alleged sexual assault at a Brisbane venue in December.

Robati's case appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 18, with the case adjourned.

According to News Corp, Robati was stopped by Queensland police on Janaury 26 in a routine traffic stop and found to be allegedly driving unlicensed, with a notice to appear before court issued.

The report suggests the driving matter will be held in court on March 2, with Robati facing two issues at the same time.

The earlier issue saw the club agree to honour Robati's personal request to stand down from all club activities, with it reported to the NRL integrity unit.

"We have accepted TC's position in standing down from all club activities," CEO Dave Donaghy said at the time.

"There is now a legal process in place and that needs to be respected and adhered to.

"We fully acknowledge that this is a serious matter and as a club, we are strongly opposed to any situation that involves the intrusion of personal boundaries with members of the public.

"The Board and I will review the matter further following TC's court appearance in January."

While he's already stood down by the club, this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back as The Courier Mail reveals the forward is facing the sack.

As much as the club rates Robati as a prospect, this is the back-rower's third off-field charge in under 18 months and threatens to bring the club into disrepute if it continues.

The club has had a repeated string of off-field incidences and is quickly earning a reputation as one of the NRL's more poorly-behaved sides, and could leave Brisbane ready to make an example out of an ill-disciplined player.

The NRL are yet to announce whether Robati would otherwise be subjected to the no-fault stand-down rule for the charge.