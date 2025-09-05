Less than a fortnight after it was confirmed that head coach Adam O'Brien would finish his tenure at the end of the season, the Newcastle Knights have continued to make changes to their staff.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Newcastle's head of performance, Matty Jay, will make the switch to the Parramatta Eels at the end of the season. No decision has been made regarding who will succeed him.

Working at the Knights since 2022, Jay has previously had stints at the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Kiwis.

It is understood that in the Hunter region, he led the club's athletic performance programs, combining his work as a PDHPE teacher and his passion for helping develop the next generation of athletes.

“It was an amazing opportunity to work with great players and the best of the best," Jay had previously said about working under Michael Maguire on the international stage for New Zealand.

“It was really good to see how they go about their business and understand what it takes to be elite.

“I got to lead the performance of a team of great athletes, working with great staff towards a common goal."