Latrell Mitchell's foot injury is reportedly worse than first thought, with a surgeon to determine whether he will be able to play again at all this season.

The star fullback has already been ruled out of Game 3 of this year's State of Origin series after playing through a foot injury on Thursday evening during a win over the Parramatta Eels.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Mitchell, regardless of the meeting with the surgeon, has already been ruled out for the next month.

Any chance of him returning this season will hinge on what is believed to be a Lisfranc injury in the foot not requiring surgery.

It's understood Mitchell played through the injury for about 60 minutes of Thursday's clash with the Eels, and while he told Souths officials his foot was sore at halftime, there was no decision made to take him from the park.

His absence over the next month puts a significant dint in any unlikely finals push for South Sydney, who would need to win at least six, and maybe seven, of their remaining nine games to have a hope of qualifying for the top eight.

That run starts with a trip away from home to play the Dolphins prior to Origin 3, with it also to serve as Wayne Bennett's final game against the Rabbitohs before returning to the club for a second stint as head coach from the start of next year.

Jye Gray returned through the NSW Cup this weekend and will likely slot straight back into the number one jumper for the foreseeable future.

Mitchell's absence means he will be out until at least Round 23, while it also means NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire must replace him for Game 3, with the Blues side to be named on Sunday evening.