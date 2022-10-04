More details have come to light regarding an incident at a Port Macquarie nightclub involving New Zealand Warriors back-rower Josh Curran, with a witness providing further details of the alleged assault on Sunday evening.

The club has already released a statement saying the NRL's Integrity Unit has been advised and is investigating, and this was followed by news that the NSW Police had become involved in the investigation after a young male suffered ‘facial' injuries.

According to a witness of the events who has reached out to Zero Tackle, Curran and a number of other males allegedly assaulted a teenage male at a Port Macquarie nightclub. The attack is alleged to have taken place in the bathrooms, making it difficult for CCTV footage to be obtained.

The attack left the young male with no front teeth.

Following the incident, Curran and his cohorts were also allegedly involved in a brawl with security.

After receiving the information, Zero Tackle reached out to the Warriors, who offered no reply but released the statement about the Integrity Unit's investigation within hours.

Soon after, it was confirmed Police were investigating an incident that left a young man with injuries.

The club have not confirmed any of the allegations, refusing to comment any further until investigations are complete.

Zero Tackle has also reached out to the venue involved but are yet to hear back.

It's been a rough start to the week for the Integrity Unit following the arrest of Luciano Leilua.

Just last week Curran was selected for the Prime Minister's XIII.