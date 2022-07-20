The salary cap clearance has begun at the St George Illawarra Dragons with the news that veteran front-rower Josh McGuire has signed a two-year deal with the Warrington Wolves for 2023.

McGuire has been in and out of the Dragons side this year thanks to a niggling groin injury. He told Sky News he was in the middle of contract negotiations with the Red V when Warrington came calling.

“I was in the middle of negotiating with the Dragons for another year, but then Warrington offered me a deal that was too good to refuse,” McGuire said.

“It’s something I’m excited about doing. I always had it in my mind that something I wanted to do was to come over and play footy in this part of the world.

“I’ve watched the Super League for a long time and been a huge fan. Adrian Morley was one of my favourite players growing up – so to come to Warrington, I’m very excited.”

McGuire joins a number of NRL players headed to Wolves as part of a rebuild following a disastrous 2022 Super League campaign.

The Wolves are currently tenth on the ladder having won just three of their past 10 games. It’s a disappointing return for fans who were buoyed by the team winning their first three games of the season.

McGuire will join former Dragon Paul Vaughan as well as former NRL halves Gareth Widdop and George Williams. The Wolves were also reported to be on the verge of signing Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty, but talks have stalled since the proposed deal was initially reported in May.