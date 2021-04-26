At the conclusion of Round 7, we look at several big names who face charges for hits around the grounds.

Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai looks to have a mid-year trip to New Zealand’s travel bubble planned with Talakai likely to miss up to six weeks for his shoulder charge on Bulldogs Forward Matt Doorey.

With an early guilty plea, Talakai can be back in action after a month on the sidelines, with the match review committee grading the shoulder charge – that left Doorey unable to return to Saturday night’s game – a grade three charge.

After being sent to the sin-bin on Sunday night, Warriors forward Josh Curran has been charged for his hit on Storm winger George Jennings that looks likely to result in a one to two game ban.

Mitchell Dunn is facing two weeks on the sidelines, for a crusher tackle in North Queensland’s Saturday night match. The Cowboys forward can accept an early guilty plea seeing the ban reduced to just one week.

The Dragons look to be grounded in the coming weeks as two of their wings were charged over the weekend. Mikaele Ravalawa’s shoulder charge on Josh Morris has found him staring down the barrel at two to three games in the stands.

Fellow Winger Jordan Pereira looks to have an extended break on the sidelines after his 34th minute hit on James Tedesco caught the Roosters skipper high.

The hit was graded a grade-three careless hit, with Pereira being offered a three-game ban with an early guilty plea. There are no indications whether he will challenge the ban, but if so Pereira risks a further two weeks to a total of five if he challenges the judiciary.

The delicately sixth-placed Dragons look set to miss both wingers for next week’s game against the Wests Tigers, who are looking to bounce back after a 40-6 horror loss to the Sea Eagles last week.

The following players have been charged with fines for hits that occurred throughout the weekend: