Penrith Panthers 24 vs Newcastle Knights 6

The Panthers extended their undefeated start with another all-round team performance against the Knights.

Brian To’o’s stellar campaign continues, while James Fisher-Harris, Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai were also amongst the best.

Matt Clements: 5. B To’o, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. J Luai, 1. K Mann

Will Evans: 5. B To’o, 4. N Cleary, 3. J Luai, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. D Edwards

Dan Nicholls: 5. B To’o. 4. D Edwards, 3. J Luai, 2. N Cleary, 1. K Mann

Jack Blyth: 5. B To’o, 4. D Edwards, 3. K Mann, 2. J Luai, 1. C Watson

Gold Coast Titans 30 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 40

The Rabbitohs managed to collect another two premiership points in back-to-back game-of-the-season contenders, with a thrilling victory over the Titans.

Benji Marshall proved age is just a number, while Gold Coast recruit David Fifita managed another hat-trick.

BENJI MARSHALL

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 7 STATS 3

LB Assists 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. B Marshall, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Thompson, 1. C Murray

Will Evans: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Murray, 1. C Thompson

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. C Thompson, 2. K Kolomatangi, 1. C Murray

Jack Blyth: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Thompson, 1. C Murray

Parramatta Eels 46 vs Brisbane Broncos 6

The Eels showed no reflection on the corresponding fixture from earlier this season, gaining a strong lead early before further putting their foot on the throat of the Broncos.

Maika Sivo ended the night with three tries, while the usual suspects in Clint Gutherson Reed Mahoney and Mitch Moses also led from the front.

Matt Clements: 5. M Sivo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. R Mahoney, 1. B Cartwright

Will Evans: 5. M Sivo, 4. M Moses, 3. R Mahoney, 2. C Gutherson, 1. I Papali’i

Dan Nicholls: 5. M Sivo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. B Cartwright, 2. M Moses, 1. R Mahoney

Jack Blyth: 5. M Sivo, 4. M Moses, 3. B Cartwright, 2. O Kaufusi, 1. C Gutherson

Cronulla Sharks 12 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 18

The Bulldogs nabbed their first win of the season, with a close defeat over Cronulla in Kogarah.

WILL HOPOATE

Centre Bulldogs ROUND 7 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 187

All Run Metres

Will Hopoate had a night to remember, while Dylan Napa and Mawene Hiroti were also prolific in the win.

Matt Clements: 5. W Hopoate, 4. L Thompson, 3. J Ramien, 2. C Waddell, 1. B Brailey

Will Evans: 5. D Napa, 4. W Hopoate, 3. M Hiroti, 2. L Thompson, 1. B Brailey

Dan Nicholls: 5. W Hopoate, 4. M Hiroti, 3. L Thompson, 2, J Ramien, 1. C Waddell

Jack Blyth: 5. W Hopoate, 4. D Napa, 3. M Hiroti, 2. B Brailey, 1. L Thompson

North Queensland Cowboys 26 vs Canberra Raiders 24

Valentine Holmes led by example on the weekend to aid the Cowboys to their third win of the season.

Scott Drinkwater was also impressive, while Tom Starling was arguably the Green Machine’s best in a night to forget for the Raiders.

Matt Clements: 5. V Holmes, 4. T Starling, 3. S Drinkwater, 2. J Rapana, 1. R Robson

Will Evans: 5. V Holmes, 4. S Drinkwater, 3. T Starling, 2. L Burr, 1. J Rapana

Dan Nicholls: 5. V Holmes, 4. S Drinkwater, 3. T Starling, 2. J Rapana, 1. L Burr

Jack Blyth: 5. V Holmes, 4. R Robson, 3. T Starling, 2. G Williams, 1. S Drinkwater

Wests Tigers 6 vs Manly Sea Eagles 40

Tom Trbojevic looks to be the most valuable player in the competition, with his return from injury now having a major impact on the league.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 7 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks

Once again at his best, the New South Wales star and his captain Daly Cherry-Evans were dominant over the hapless Tigers.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. H Olakau’atu, 1. J Schuster

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. J Schuster, 1. R Garrick

Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. R Garrick, 1. J Schuster

Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. J Schuster, 1. H Olakau’atu

Sydney Roosters 34 vs St George Illawarra 10

The Roosters cruised to victory in the traditional ANZAC Day clash, with young playmaker Sam Walker impressive once again.

Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua and Lindsay Collins formed an impenetrable forward structure to aid the Chooks to a win.

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. J Manu, 2. L Collins, 1. S Tupouniua

Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. L Collins, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu

Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. L Collins, 2. A Crichton, 1. J Waerea-Hargreaves

Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. L Collins, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu

Melbourne Storm 42 vs New Zealand Warriors 20

Jahrome Hughes flexed his playmaking prowess against the Warriors during the Storm’s dominant win over the Warriors.

JAHROME HUGHES

Halfback Storm ROUND 7 STATS 4

Try Assists 128

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Reece Walsh was impressive at fullback, while Melbourne counterpart Nicho Hynes was also amongst the best afield.

Matt Clements: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. R Smith, 1. K Maumalo

Will Evans: 5. J Hughes. 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. F Kaufusi, 1. B Murdoch-Masila

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. R Walsh, 1. B Murdoch-Masila

Jack Blyth: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. K Maumalo, 2. R Smith

