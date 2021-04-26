Penrith Panthers 24 vs Newcastle Knights 6
The Panthers extended their undefeated start with another all-round team performance against the Knights.
Brian To’o’s stellar campaign continues, while James Fisher-Harris, Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai were also amongst the best.
Matt Clements: 5. B To’o, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. J Luai, 1. K Mann
Will Evans: 5. B To’o, 4. N Cleary, 3. J Luai, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. D Edwards
Dan Nicholls: 5. B To’o. 4. D Edwards, 3. J Luai, 2. N Cleary, 1. K Mann
Jack Blyth: 5. B To’o, 4. D Edwards, 3. K Mann, 2. J Luai, 1. C Watson
Gold Coast Titans 30 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 40
The Rabbitohs managed to collect another two premiership points in back-to-back game-of-the-season contenders, with a thrilling victory over the Titans.
Benji Marshall proved age is just a number, while Gold Coast recruit David Fifita managed another hat-trick.
Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. B Marshall, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Thompson, 1. C Murray
Will Evans: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Murray, 1. C Thompson
Dan Nicholls: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. C Thompson, 2. K Kolomatangi, 1. C Murray
Jack Blyth: 5. B Marshall, 4. D Fifita, 3. K Kolomatangi, 2. C Thompson, 1. C Murray
Parramatta Eels 46 vs Brisbane Broncos 6
The Eels showed no reflection on the corresponding fixture from earlier this season, gaining a strong lead early before further putting their foot on the throat of the Broncos.
Maika Sivo ended the night with three tries, while the usual suspects in Clint Gutherson Reed Mahoney and Mitch Moses also led from the front.
Matt Clements: 5. M Sivo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. R Mahoney, 1. B Cartwright
Will Evans: 5. M Sivo, 4. M Moses, 3. R Mahoney, 2. C Gutherson, 1. I Papali’i
Dan Nicholls: 5. M Sivo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. B Cartwright, 2. M Moses, 1. R Mahoney
Jack Blyth: 5. M Sivo, 4. M Moses, 3. B Cartwright, 2. O Kaufusi, 1. C Gutherson
Cronulla Sharks 12 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 18
The Bulldogs nabbed their first win of the season, with a close defeat over Cronulla in Kogarah.
Will Hopoate had a night to remember, while Dylan Napa and Mawene Hiroti were also prolific in the win.
Matt Clements: 5. W Hopoate, 4. L Thompson, 3. J Ramien, 2. C Waddell, 1. B Brailey
Will Evans: 5. D Napa, 4. W Hopoate, 3. M Hiroti, 2. L Thompson, 1. B Brailey
Dan Nicholls: 5. W Hopoate, 4. M Hiroti, 3. L Thompson, 2, J Ramien, 1. C Waddell
Jack Blyth: 5. W Hopoate, 4. D Napa, 3. M Hiroti, 2. B Brailey, 1. L Thompson
North Queensland Cowboys 26 vs Canberra Raiders 24
Valentine Holmes led by example on the weekend to aid the Cowboys to their third win of the season.
Scott Drinkwater was also impressive, while Tom Starling was arguably the Green Machine’s best in a night to forget for the Raiders.
Matt Clements: 5. V Holmes, 4. T Starling, 3. S Drinkwater, 2. J Rapana, 1. R Robson
Will Evans: 5. V Holmes, 4. S Drinkwater, 3. T Starling, 2. L Burr, 1. J Rapana
Dan Nicholls: 5. V Holmes, 4. S Drinkwater, 3. T Starling, 2. J Rapana, 1. L Burr
Jack Blyth: 5. V Holmes, 4. R Robson, 3. T Starling, 2. G Williams, 1. S Drinkwater
Wests Tigers 6 vs Manly Sea Eagles 40
Tom Trbojevic looks to be the most valuable player in the competition, with his return from injury now having a major impact on the league.
Once again at his best, the New South Wales star and his captain Daly Cherry-Evans were dominant over the hapless Tigers.
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. H Olakau’atu, 1. J Schuster
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. J Schuster, 1. R Garrick
Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. R Garrick, 1. J Schuster
Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. M Taupau, 2. J Schuster, 1. H Olakau’atu
Sydney Roosters 34 vs St George Illawarra 10
The Roosters cruised to victory in the traditional ANZAC Day clash, with young playmaker Sam Walker impressive once again.
Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua and Lindsay Collins formed an impenetrable forward structure to aid the Chooks to a win.
Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. J Manu, 2. L Collins, 1. S Tupouniua
Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. L Collins, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. L Collins, 2. A Crichton, 1. J Waerea-Hargreaves
Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. L Collins, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu
Melbourne Storm 42 vs New Zealand Warriors 20
Jahrome Hughes flexed his playmaking prowess against the Warriors during the Storm’s dominant win over the Warriors.
Reece Walsh was impressive at fullback, while Melbourne counterpart Nicho Hynes was also amongst the best afield.
Matt Clements: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. R Smith, 1. K Maumalo
Will Evans: 5. J Hughes. 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. F Kaufusi, 1. B Murdoch-Masila
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. R Walsh, 1. B Murdoch-Masila
Jack Blyth: 5. J Hughes, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Walsh, 2. K Maumalo, 2. R Smith
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|PLAYER
|1
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|92
|2
|Clinton
Gutherson
|11
|83
|3
|Jarome
Luai
|10
|79
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|9
|73
|5
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|70
|6
|Brian
To’o
|20
|70
|7
|David
Fifita
|17
|67
|8
|Reed
Mahoney
|6
|66
|9
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|0
|66
|10
|William
Kennedy
|0
|62