The Knock On podcast is back in the lead-up to Round 3 of the NRL season, with Dan Nichols joined by special guest AJ Lucantonio from our friends at The League Scene Podcast.

On this week's show, there is plenty to talk about, with Dan and AJ talking through the Francis Molo and Ryan Sutton releases from the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

This week's episode of The Knock On is available here.

After ruling out any idea of the two moves being linked, Ryan Sutton is suggested as a likely English return, while Francis Molo could end up at plenty of clubs around the competition.

There is also talk of Daly Cherry-Evans' future, with rumours he has asked for a two-year extension at Manly amid other clubs showing interest.

Other topics discussed on this week's show include the Bulldogs' injuries, Shane Flanagan's comments on Lachlan Ilias during his press conference after the St George Illawarra Dragons fell short against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Wollongong on the weekend, changes at the Cowboys, Dylan Brown's future and Benji Marshall's influence at the Tigers.

