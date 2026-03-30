Another player placed on report during Round 4 by the on-field match officials has avoided sanction from the NRL's match review committee.\n\nAfter six reported players were not charged during Saturday's matches, St George Illawarra Dragons' second-rower Jaydn Su'A joined the list on Monday morning.\n\nHe was placed on report during the Dragons' horror loss to the Gold Coast Titans for a hip drop where he appeared to have hit the ground first before sliding up onto the legs of the ball-runner.\n\nSu'A, who stayed on the field for the tackle, was not charged on Monday morning and will be free to line up at Kogarah next weekend as the Red V clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in what will be a critical contest for the club, which has lost four from four to start the year.\n\nOnly one charge came out of Sunday's action, with Moeaki Fotuaika charged for a high shot on Dragons' middle forward Hamish Stewart.\n\nThe high shot was penalised and placed on report, but not sin-binned.\n\nThe Gold Coast Titans' forward has received a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, and with it being a first offence on his record, he will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.\n\nThere were no charges out of the earlier game as the Cronulla Sharks saw off the Canberra Raiders, and Fotuaika will have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine his plea.