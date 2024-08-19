The South Sydney Rabbitohs will reportedly insert strict behavioural clauses into star fullback Latrell Mitchell's contract moving forward.

The news comes after Mitchell was hit with a breach notice by the NRL last week after being photographed leaning over a table with what has been alleged to be a white powder.

While there was no suggestion the substance was of an illicit nature, the NRL still alleged in their breach notice that Mitchell had brought the game into disrepute.

The penalty, at this stage, is unclear given the NRL doesn't reveal penalties under the current collective bargaining agreement until after the five-day window for a player to respond has passed, but reports have claimed he will be suspended for the opening round of the 2025 NRL season, and fined.

It's also understood Mitchell will face the South Sydney board, with his contract's future hinging on that meeting.

If he does remain a Rabbitoh though, it's reported by News Corp that Mitchell will have behavioural clauses inserted into his contract.

“He has to front the board … and explain himself what exactly was happening but also the other behavioural issues including the Triple M F-bomb tirade, the Spencer Leniu social media stuff – all that sort of thing,” Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast.

“Souths are over it. He's on $1.2 million a year and from what I understand they are going to say to him, ‘We want an ironclad guarantee this is all going to stop'.

“To make it stop they are prepared to go as far as putting behavioural clauses in his contract. So, in other words, if he does step out of line and bring the game into disrepute as this photo has then it's ta-ta.

“I'm expecting he will get one final chance but his contract will be adjusted and if he's not happy with this new clause they will say ‘It's all over'.”

Mitchell will not play again in 2024 with a foot injury.