ARL chairman Peter V’landys has hit back at critics at critics over his NRL return plan.

Multiple AFL club officials have questioned the May 28 target return date, with the AFL opting to keep their plans more secretive as they consult the government and health officials behind closed doors.

The AFL is expected to announce their own return plans next week with a new fixture to fit in the remaining 16 games. V’landy’s urged the AFL to mind their own business and worry about their game.

“I’m used to that sort of rhetoric from Victoria, it’s nothing new for me,” V’landys told the Herald Sun.

“We set ourselves a challenge and a target date. Everyone has got behind it in the rugby league world and if we achieve it, it’s an achievement by the game itself.

“So those people (within the AFL) should really have been concentrating on their own business and their own activities without making ill-informed comments about something they know nothing about.”