Every now and again, a round of football can have the tendency to scream boring. Round 11 is not one of those though.

From a club debut for a maligned star, to the Eels and Rabbitohs' continuing hunt for consistency, and other clubs starting to scrap for top-eight spots, this round could have it all.

Add into that State of Origin selection being only a fortnight away, and the last chance for players to impress is approaching.

You may not be able to watch every game in the weekend. But, one game a night and two on Saturday? That's feasible. Luckily, the keys to this round fit into that rule.

Here are all the big talking points ahead of Round 11.