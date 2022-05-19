Every now and again, a round of football can have the tendency to scream boring. Round 11 is not one of those though.
From a club debut for a maligned star, to the Eels and Rabbitohs' continuing hunt for consistency, and other clubs starting to scrap for top-eight spots, this round could have it all.
Add into that State of Origin selection being only a fortnight away, and the last chance for players to impress is approaching.
You may not be able to watch every game in the weekend. But, one game a night and two on Saturday? That's feasible. Luckily, the keys to this round fit into that rule.
Here are all the big talking points ahead of Round 11.
1. Milford debuts while Frizell returns for the Knights
Moving on from an ugly and much-needed win against the Bulldogs, the Knights have got some key players returning they were desperate for. More than just returning players, has been named to play his first game of the season, starting at five-eighth.
While has been named in the reserves, it wouldn't be surprising if he took the starting position, with Milford pushing Phoenix Crossland out of the 14 role.
Whatever the case, Milford brings the talent, experience and X-factor the Knights are yearning for.
Possibly even more important is the fact that Tyson Frizell returns from his neck injury. Slowly, the Knights are getting back to full health. While they have been one of the worst teams in the competition, let's not forget they were hanging with the Panthers in round three until Mitch Barnett got himself sent off.
There is no doubt the Knights have the roster to really contend in this competition. Getting healthy is the first step. Stringing a few wins, no matter how ugly, is the second.
Defeating the Brisbane Broncos won't be easy. But, at home, with Frizell, Milford and a bit of confidence, anything can happen.