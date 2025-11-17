Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has revealed he has no interest in taking on the England job.\n\nThe RFL in England are reportedly considering their options after a disastrous Ashes series, where Shaun Wane's side lost 3-0 to a well under par Kangaroos on home soil.\n\nThe Rugby League World Cup is now just under 12 months away, and the widely held view in the English game is that Wane is no guarantee to hang onto his post for the tournament, which will be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea in October and November.\n\nOne name already linked to the post has been Broncos mentor Maguire, who led his club side to a premiership in his first year, having replaced Kevin Walters who was axed at the end of 2024.\n\nSpeaking to Code Sports though, Maguire said his focus was on the Broncos, and that there was no chance of him taking over the English side.\n\n“No chance. We have a big season ahead. That's my focus," he told the publication.\n\n“You have to keep your head down and keep working and that is part of what I love doing with my players.\n\n“The growth I saw this year with our group has been excellent and the other 16 teams will be hungry to knock us off next season.”\n\nThere was no guarantee the Broncos powerbrokers would have agreed for Maguire to take over England, but his representative coaching pedigree is certainly something that would speak to rival nations.\n\nMaguire has a one from one strike rate with the NSW Blues, and also coached New Zealand for a number of years, including to their biggest ever win over Australia in the final of the Pacific Championships a few years ago.