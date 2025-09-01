Former Newcastle Knights premiership-winning head coach Michael Hagan will join the club's new committee to determine who will replace Adam O'Brien.

The Knights confirmed last week that O'Brien would coach out the remainder of the 2025 season before stepping aside from the role.

While the Gold Coast Titans confirmed just days prior that Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay, who the Knights were also believed to be interested in at one stage, would be their new coach to replace Des Hasler, Newcastle will take a slower approach to appointing their next boss.

As many as six names have been mentioned in the running, led by Sydney Roosters assistant Justin Holbrook and St George Illawarra Dragons assistant and premiership-winner Dean Young.

John Morris and Matt King are also believed to be in the mix, while Knights assistants Blake Green and Brian McDermott could also be interviewed for the role.

While the Knights will not rush a decision, one will need to be made before the players return for the start of pre-season training in November, with the club confirming Hagan will join a subcommittee to run a "thorough process".

Hagan will be joined by Chairman Geoff Coburn, Board Member Tony Price, incoming CEO Peter Parr, and incoming Director of Football Chris James to determine the future direction of the Knights in the head coaching chair. The group will make a recommendation that will then need to be ratified by the board.

While the process will involve discussions with the coaches on the shortlist, it has also been reported that senior players, such as Kalyn Ponga and possibly even the incoming Dylan Brown, will be consulted.

Hagan's experience will be invaluable to the process.

A former Knights player with 111 games, he went on to coach the club from 2001 to 2006, securing a premiership in his first season with the outfit.