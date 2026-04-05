The New Zealand Warriors may have lost two games on the trot, but they will have bigger issues to worry about this week with both Luke Metcalf and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in doubt for their next clash away from home against the Melbourne Storm.\n\nAfter starting the year with three straight victories, the Warriors have stumbled in a big way over the last fortnight, losing to the Wests Tigers at home last weekend, and then, on a nine-day turnaround, conceding 36 points against the Sharks on the road on Sunday afternoon.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396337"]\n\nThe disappointing performance - which was over well before fulltime - was compounded when both Metcalf and Nicoll-Klokstad were forced to leave the field during the final ten minutes of play.\n\nMetcalf has re-injured his troublesome hamstring just two games after returning from an ACL injury, and while coach Andrew Webster said it wasn't serious, he indicated his star half would be looking at time on the sidelines.\n\n"Luke's had a few obviously in the past, and he currently feels like it's OK," Webster said.\n\n"He's gonna miss time in football, but he doesn't feel like it's a long-term one. He's just talking about how he's felt with others in the past around that."\n\nMetcalf's form has raised eyebrows after returning at five-eighth alongside Tanah Boyd, who retained the halfback role after flying through the first three rounds.\n\nThe Warriors will likely recall Chanel Harris-Tavita into the number six jersey in the coming weeks, while a shootout will be on between he and Boyd to stay in the side once Metcalf is fit again, despite the fact it wasn't even a question a fortnight ago.\n\nThe Auckland-based outfit will also potentially be without New Zealand international representative Nicoll-Klokstad for their clash with Melbourne.\n\nThe fullback who played in the centres on Sunday passed a concussion test at the end of the game, but Metcalf confirmed he had suffered a "jarred neck".\n\nThat will leave him six days to recover if he wants to run around against Melbourne, and if he is fit, Webster will have a key decision on his hands over whether to send the star to fullback, or retain him in the centres.