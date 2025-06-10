Luke Metcalf's electric form has been officially recognised by his fellow players, with the Warriors halfback taking out the NRL's Player of the Month award for May.

The accolade, run by the Rugby League Players Association, saw Metcalf edge out Roosters captain James Tedesco and Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi in a peer-voted process that highlights the league's most respected in-form performers.

Metcalf played a central role in the Warriors' mid-season revival, steering the side to victories over the Cowboys, Dragons, Dolphins and Rabbitohs. The latter, though played on June 1, was factored into the May tally. Their only defeat during that period came at the hands of the Raiders in Canberra.

The 25-year-old's attacking numbers during the month were eye-catching. He crossed for four tries, laid on another three, broke the line five times and registered 14 tackle busts.

His match-winning field goal against the Dragons showed his growing confidence in pressure moments, while his kicking game also added polish, forcing three repeat sets and contributing to 51 total points scored across the month.

With eight tries for the year, Metcalf now stands as the Warriors' leading try scorer.

His ability to blend speed and vision with poise in execution has drawn praise across the competition and reaffirms his place in Andrew Webster's spine heading into the back half of the season.

This recognition places Metcalf alongside Broncos enforcer Payne Haas and Tigers forward Terrell May, who took out the March and April editions of the award respectively.