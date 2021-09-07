Eight teams are about to become six, while two others will get a week off. The finals are here, and we have all the latest news on the team selection front.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Melbourne Storm are sweating on the fitness of Josh Addo-Carr and Cameron Munster ahead of their clash with the Sea Eagles. Munster spoke openly to the club's website about his fitness yesterday, saying he was "50-50" to play, while Addo-Carr is touch and go. Both of those players missed last week and would likely replace Isaac Lumelume and Nicho Hynes, with Hynes to play from the bench if Munster is back.

Reimis Smith, Christian Welch, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi will also all return. Smith will come straight in for Seve, while Welch and Bromwich will send Tui Kamikamica and Nelson Asofa-Solomona back to the bench, with Kenny Bromwich and Kaufusi pushing Chris Lewis and Trent Loiero back to the bench. Loiero and Lewis could well miss out all together pending the make-up of the side, with Harry Grant needing to be retained on the bench, and potentially a spot needing to be opened up for Hynes.

Manly won't be forced into any changes for this one, but Josh Aloiai should be available for selection. Des Hasler will need to select him ahead of either Toafofoa Sipley or Taniela Paseka though who have both been outstanding this season, so he may opt for the status quo.

TANIELA PASEKA

Prop Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 111.6

All Run Metres 1.3

Tackle Breaks 1.3

Offloads

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

The Roosters will welcome back Victor Radley and Fletcher Baker from suspension, as well as Jared Warea-Hargreaves from injury. That'll push Egan Butcher and possibly Angus Crichton back to the bench, with Isaac Liu shifting into the second row as Radley takes lock and Waerea-Hargreaves a front row position. Baker will contest for a bench position, with Ben Marschke, Tukupa Hau Tapuha and Nafahu Whyte the three most likely to drop out.

AJ Brimson is likely to be back this weekend, but whether he gets a spot or not given the form of Jayden Campbell is anyone's guess. Kevin Proctor is also due to return, which would push Sam McIntyre back to the bench and Sam Lisone out of the side.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Scott Sorensen will miss out with a dislocated wrist, but should be replaced by a returning Matt Eisenhuth. Penrith are expected to otherwise roll out the same team they used last weekend in a demolition job of the understrength Eels.

Keaon Kolomatangi will join a host of stars in returning for the Rabbitohs. Kolomatangi has been out suspended, while Dane Gagai, Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker, Thomas Burgess, Cameron Murray and Damien Cook will all return from being rested last week.

It'll see last week's bench - Dean Hawkings, Patrick Mago, Tautau Moga and Davvy Moale all drop out while Jed Cartwright will also miss out. Gagai will likely come straight back in for Braidon Burns at centre, who could survive on the bench, while Benji Marshall will also revert to the bench. Lachlan Ilias will miss out, with Peter Mamouzelos is also likely to fall out of the side for Cook. Kolomatangi is likely to start alongside Host or Su'A in the second row, with the other to come from the bench, while Burgess could be slotted straight onto the interchange. Murray will play at lock, moving Mark Nicholls back to the front row.

There is also talk Blake Taafe may not survive at fullback, with some speculation Alex Johnston could be shifted to the back, which would allow Taane Milne and Jaxson Paulo to play on the wings. Otherwise, one of the wingers will miss out as Johnston returns from injury.

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Clint Gutherson, Waqa Blake, Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses, Isaiah Papali'i and Nathan Brown all return from being rested. Ryan Matterson is back from suspension, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard could also return from a groin injury in a big boost for the Eels. Marata Niukore is also due back from concussion.

Gutherson will directly replace Hayze Perham, while Blake will take the spot of Michael Oldfield. Will Smith will revert to the bench provided he hasn't picked up a lip infection from a gruesome injury, while Jakob Arthur will miss out as Moses and Dylan Brown return. Isaiah Papali'i may continue to be used up front alongside Campbell-Gillard, however two of Oregon Kaufusi, Makahesi Makatoa, Ray Stone (replaced in the starting 13 by Nathan Brown) and Bryce Cartwright (replaced on the edge by Matterson) should survive on the bench alongside Shaun Lane and Smith, with Samuel Loizou, Ky Rodwell and Sean Russell dropping out. Keegan Hipgrave is unlikely to challenge for a spot as he battles a concussion.

The Knights will welcome back Hymel Hunt, Jayden Brailey, Jacob Saifiti, Mitchell Barnett and Tyson Frizell who were rested last week. Hunt will replace Starford To'a on the wing, Brailey will take Randall's spot at hooker, Frizell and Barnett will replace Jack Johns and Brodie Johns, while Saifiti will take the spot of Josh King. Sauaso Sue and Daniel Saifiti are also outside chances of a return. David Klemmer has a concern over his ribs but is expected to be named.

Of the replaced players, Randall, Jones and King could be expected to survive on the bench. That'll mean Phoenix Crossland, Jirah Momoisea and Simi Sasagi are the likely three to miss out. Pasami Saulo will join the list if either Daniel Saifiti or Sue can return.