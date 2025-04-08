The Melbourne Storm are reportedly weighing up the idea of playing a one-off game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in either 2026 or 2027 when the AFL heads to Adelaide for Gather Round.

Gather Round, which is the competition's version of the NRL's Magic Round, has been held in Adelaide for the last two years, and will head back to the South Australian capital for a third time this year.

With the state locked into host the round in each of the coming years, it means the Storm have the Victorian capital to their own for a weekend each year.

This year, the Storm will host the New Zealand Warriors, during Gather Round at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon, but Channel 9 journalist Trent Kniese is reporting they could look to play at the MCG in future years.

If that was to happen, it's likely the NRL would look towards putting a blockbuster game on in the city for the weekend, with potential opposition including teams like the Brisbane Broncos, who have a following in Melbourne.

There have only been two regular season games played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the competition's history, both in 2000, when the Storm beat the Dragons 70 points to 10 in Round 5, and the Cronulla Sharks 22 points to 16 in Round 21.

Medicore crowds of 23,239 and 15,535 on those occasions stopped the experiment from proceeding any further.

State of Origin matches have been held at the famous ground in recent years to much larger crowds, while the Storm have also played a handful of games at Docklands over the years, but also to mediocre crowds.

Once the new AAMI Park was completed, replacing the old Olympic Stadium that the Storm used to call home, they stopped using Docklands as a venue for their big games.

Two games were forced to be played there in 2023 thanks to a soccer tournament taking over AAMI Park, with both of those games garnering crowds of more than 20,000.

Before that, games were held at Docklands between 2001 and 2010, including home finals hosted by the club.