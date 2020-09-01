Melbourne Storm trio Ryley Jacks, Nicho Hynes and Darryn Schonig have signed contract extensions with the club.

Jacks returned to the Storm this season from a one-year absence, spending his 2019 campaign at the Gold Coast Titans.

The halfback played a total of 50 NRL games, including 33 for the Storm.

Hynes and Schonig are two emerging talents from the Storm’s feeder club Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Hynes has made six first-grade appearances in 2020, while Schonig has played three NRL games after making his debut in Round 9 of this year.

“We have seen the great value Ryley offers to Storm during the chances he has received this year,” Storm Football Manager Frank Ponissi told the club website.

“Nicho and Darryn are also showing the potential that we identified in them when we first brought them into the top 30 squad last year.

“They both played great roles off the bench against Manly, giving us big minutes in what was a very pleasing win for the club.”

In other news, Knight Jonah Pezet and Rooster Tagiolupe Tivalu will join the Storm on development contracts in 2021.

Pezet is signed until 2023 and Tivalu until 2022.