Melbourne Storm rookie Will Warbrick is closing in on a long-awaited NRL debut after impressing on the wing in both trials for Craig Bellamy's side.

Warbrick joined Melbourne ahead of last season, however, the outside back fell victim to the Storm's injury curse that swept through the side last season, failing to crack the first-grade despite a stacked rehab group consisting of backline members.

The 24-year-old picked up a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of New Zealand's rugby sevens squad, eventually losing in the final to a Fijian outfit containing former Parramatta star Semi Radradra.

It isn't the only sport Warbrick has tangled with growing up. Despite playing for the Ngongotahā Chiefs as a kid, his local rugby league side, the outside back made the jump to Aussie Rules as a teenager, trading a Steeden for a Sherrin.

Picking up the Rising Star award in the AFL New Zealand whilst trotting around for the Western Crows, the then-18-year-old toured with New Zealand's national Australian rules side, playing against the AIS squad in Melbourne.

Despite the multi-talented Warbrick excelling at whichever sport he undertook, the winger's decision to join the Melbourne Storm looks set to pay off when next Tuesday's team sheet rolls around.

The club are already without backline stars Ryan Papenhuyzen, Justin Olam and George Jennings for their Round 1 clash with Parramatta, opening the door for a winger and centre in the back five.

While Young Tonuamaipea looks set to nab Olam's left centre role, it's a two-horse race between Warbrick and local product Dean Ieremia for the vacant wing spot.

While Ieremia played 11 games for the Storm last season, Warbrick looks to have jumped the queue after starting both pre-season challenge clashes.

The former Olympian scored a try in both matches, one on either side of the field, and caught eyes after a 205 metre, seven tackle-break performance against the Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Fox League commentators Matt Russell and Corey Parker were blown away by what they saw in Warbrick across the trials.

“A name to watch in 2023,” Russell during Sunday's telecast.

“Big and powerful and he rips through the defence. He actually started playing Australian rules football in New Zealand, won silver in the Tokyo Olympics Rugby Sevens and now finds himself playing league and playing well for the Melbourne Storm.

“A couple had a crack at him and made no impression.”

“He's been terrific in the first two games,” added Parker.

“He's a big guy, standing up near the two-metre mark, well over 105 kilos, big and athletic, which is so often what you see in the NRL at the moment.”

Cameron Munster believes the hulking winger will earn his maiden purple jersey against the Eels.

“From the way he played on the weekend, he should be there. if I was a betting man, I would say it will be Xavier Coates and Will as the wingers in round one,” Munster told The Daily Telegraph.

“Now we have two tall timbers, good in the air, on the wing. It's nice to know on the fifth tackle they'll be there to use.”

Craig Bellamy will name his first NRL side of the year next Tuesday afternoon, as the master coach looks to extend his 'no Round 1 losses' streak into his 21st season at the helm.