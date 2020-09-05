The tension for Melbourne fans is coming to a breaking point, with captain Cameron Smith yet to make a decision on his career.

While many believe the Storm veteran could announce his retirement in the coming weeks, the club have looked to cool-off any rumours as their club great plans to focus on his football.

The club released a stent on their website on Saturday in regard to Smith’s position with the club:

“We understand the enormous media and public interest, but the entire organisation is very comfortable with where the situation regarding Cameron is at right now.

“Once we have something to say further on this matter, we’ll advise our members and sponsors.

“Until then, Cameron has got a very important job to play in leading the team on-field and potentially achieving something incredibly special, in a year where our entire football program and club has been forced to relocate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”