The Melbourne Storm have provided an official injury update on four players as they prepare for their Round 10 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday evening.

The club's General Manager of Football, Frank Ponissi, has confirmed that forward Alec MacDonald (quad) has a chance to make his return to the field this week but will need to complete a final training session on Thursday.

MacDonald is named among the reserves for Friday's encounter but is likely to spend the weekend in reserve-grade if he is available to get some game time and ease back onto the field.

“Alec is a chance to make his return this weekend. He has returned to training and will need to get through Thursday's session to be available to play. With the bye next week, we'll be cautious with his return and hold him back if we need to," Ponissi said.

While MacDonald is a chance of returning, duo Jonah Pezet (knee) and Moses Leo (shoulder) are close to returning to full-time training but a return date has yet to be issued for them and won't be available for selection for some time.

“Jonah is doing well. He has re-joined the main group and will return to full training when he's ready. There's no date for his return just yet, but he's getting closer with every session," Ponissi added.

“Moses is also getting closer. He is still separate from the main training group and will continue to work through his rehab. Once he's back training with the full squad we'll have a better idea on his return date.”

Ponissi has also provided the latest on winger Will Warbrick (concussion), who remains absent from the team list.

Only making two appearances this season and having not played since Round 4, Warbrick will be eased back into the team and isn't too far away from making his return to training.