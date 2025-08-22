Melbourne Storm skipper Harry Grant will miss the rest of the 2025 regular season after being hit with a suspension over a shoulder charge tackle on Friday night against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

In what is a significant blow to the Storm, Grant has been charged with a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge on Harry Hayes and has been slapped with a two-match ban from the match review committee.

While an early guilty plea will see him miss the rest of the regular season and be absent for the matches against the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos, if Grant decides to contest the charge, it will mean he may miss the opening round of the finals series if found guilty by the judiciary.

The decision to suspend Grant comes after he was sent to the sin-bin by referee Adam Gee.

Utility Tyran Wishart is the likely option to replace him in the dummy-half role which would see Jonah Pezet slot into the halves alongside five-eighth Cameron Munster.

Meanwhile, Bronson Garlick is another option that could be used in the hooker role after being a late omission from the side on Friday night.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs back-rower Jacob Preston and Canberra Raiders forward Hudson Young have also been charged by the MRC for Dangerous Contact but only face fines of $1000 and $1800.