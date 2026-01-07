The Melbourne Storm's pre-season preparations are in full swing as the club looks to go one step further and win the premiership this year.

With all players returning from international duty, the club held its first training session with the full 2026 squad.

Speaking to the Storm's media, General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi raved about the importance of having players like Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes back with the rest of the squad.

"They're quality players, so the intensity of training goes to another level," Ponissi said.

"Also, they're leaders, they lead us on and off the field, so you want your leaders around the group."

Another player who has been around the squad for pre-season is Eliesa Katoa.

Ruled out for the entirety of the 2026 season after sustaining a brain injury while on international duty, many wondered whether he would still be involved with the team.

However, footage online showed Katoa training with his teammates and Ponissi believes it is the best thing for him.

"He's had some dark days, so for him yesterday just to be out there and be around the boys and do a little bit, wasn't too much but at least a little bit, it's great for his wellbeing," Ponissi said.

As for his recovery, the Storm boss says he is making great progress both physically and mentally.

"He's on a restricted program, heavily restricted program on what he can and can't do," Ponissi said.

"He's making great inroads physically but more importantly it's just for his own wellbeing just to be around the group and feel like that he's really contributing."