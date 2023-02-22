The Melbourne Storm's backline injury curse has continued, losing Dean Ieremia for the season after the local product tore his ACL against the New Zealand Warriors.

Ieremia got on the outside of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the 58th minute of Melbourne's trial against the Warriors, and was seemingly injured following 'DWZ's cover tackle, dragging the 21-year-old down.

Watene-Zelezniak was put on report for a hip drop, however, the Warriors' winger failed to attract a charge from the match review committee.

Corey Parker didn't see any foul play in the incident.

"How is it a hip-drop?" Parker said on the Fox League broadcast.

"He's been beaten on the inside shoulder, Ieremia's got him done for all money, Watene-Zelezniak just doing his best to bring him down... there will be nothing off the back of that."

The Storm, already without outside backs Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen and George Jennings, released a statement on Tuesday confirming the worst.

"Dean Ieremia will miss the 2023 NRL season after suffering a torn ACL in the pre-season match against the NZ Warriors in Christchurch on Sunday," the club stated.

"The 21-year-old, who was Storm's Rookie of the Year in 2021, sustained the injury in the second half of the 24-6 win and underwent scans on his return to Melbourne.

"He will have surgery later this week."

He wasn't the only star to come out of the match injured after front-rower Tai Kamikamica was hurt in the warm-up.

"Meanwhile, forward Tui Kamikamica will miss the opening round of the season against Parramatta on Thursday week after incurring a tendon injury in his foot in the pre-game warm-up on Sunday," the club continued.

"The injury prevented him from taking his place in the Storm line-up.

"Kamikamica is currently expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks."

Olympic silver-medallist Will Warbrick is expected to debut on the wing against Parramatta next Friday in Ieremia's place.