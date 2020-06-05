Rugby League personality Erin Molan is in hot water over a slip of the tongue of Pacific Islander names on 2BG radio.

Molan has denied that she mocked the names.

Talking on The Continuous Call with co-hosts Darryl Brohman and Mark Levy, Molan said “hooka looka mooka hooka fooka” when the trio were discussing player names.

Brohman and Levy were left confused at what they heard.

“What? I’m not sure what she said there,” Brohman said.

When talking about the incident to the Daily Mail, Molan said she wasn’t mocking Pacific Islander names and was instead talking about an inside joke.

Reports also suggest that both Molan and Nine Entertainment, who own 2GB, have maintained that Molan was talking about a story that Brohman had told in early April and had nothing to do with mocking.

Brohman’s story is said to be about the name pronunciation of Manly forward Haumole Olakau’atu, where father and son commentators Ray and Chris Warren were in disagreement on how to correctly say Olakau’atu’s name.

“His name had about 30 letters in it and I had trouble pronouncing it so I asked Chris ‘how do you pronounce this bloke’s name?’” Broham said.

“He said ‘well dad and I have been discussing this today… and dad thought his name was Chuka-lala-lulu.

“And ‘I said, ‘well, dad, I think it’s Chuka-lala-lulu-lulu,’ and he says, ‘Chris, that’s incorrect – it’s Chukaka-lulalulalo’.”

“Erin was was jokingly mocking the difficulty Chris and his father had, going back and forth figuring out how to pronounce a complex name,” the Daily Mail quoted Nine.

“The Big Marn (Broham) retelling the story in his very best Ray and Chris Warren voice.”