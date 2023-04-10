Melbourne Storm fill in fullback Nick Meaney has revealed he wants to keep playing fullback for the club, even as first-choice option Ryan Papenhuyzen prepares for his return to action.

Meaney has started the season at the back for the men in purple after finishing 2022 there following Ryan Papenhuyzen shattering his knee cap in a game against the Canberra Raiders last August.

Papenhuyzen was originally on track for a Round 1 return, however, the fullback, who has now finally returned to running, delayed his return and travelled to the United States of America in search of specialist treatment in an effort to stay on the field once he is able to make his return.

Meaney has been phenomenal at the back for the Storm, filling the boots of Papenhuyzen wonderfully, and now said he has an eye on keeping the role once he returns, but also said he would do whatever was required for the team moving forward.

"I think so," Meaney told NRL.com when asked if he wants to retain the number one jersey once Papenhuyzen returns.

“Obviously I'm there at the moment and I'm still trying to get better each week and play good footy.

“Obviously he's had a really bad injury, which you hate to see and he's doing really well with his recovery and his rebab.

“When he gets back it's up to Craig (Bellamy) and the coaching staff to see what's best for the team and what's best for Paps as well.

“Sometimes you don't want to rush into things like that, especially from such a nasty injury. But he'll be back and whatever's best for the team, we'll go with.”

Meaney, who recently re-signed with the Storm until at least the end of the 2024 season, has scored five tries and assisted another three over the opening six games of the season, while he has also taken the goal-kicking responsibilities from Papenhuyzen.

Averaging 145 metres per game, Meaney's effort plays haven't gone unnoticed, and coach Craig Bellamy said after the game against the Sydney Roosters that he would think there is a shot for Meaney somewhere in the side once Papenhuyzen returns.

"I haven't thought about it to be honest, still not quite sure when Paps (Papenhuyzen) is going to be back,” Bellamy said.

“I am pretty sure we will find a spot for Nick there somewhere.

“He's been one of our most consistent players all year and I thought his first half (against the Roosters) was outstanding.

“So it will be a nice problem to have, but it's not a problem at the moment.”

Competition for spots in the Melbourne backline will be fierce in the coming weeks, with Papenhuyzen's return joined by that of George Jennings (who was set to be the first-choice winger last year before suffering an ACL injury) and Marion Seve through the QLD Cup.

The duo will be stuck in reserve grade for the foreseeable future though, with Grant Anderson skipping the queue to sit in Melbourne's 22-man squad most weeks, while Will Warbrick, who converted from rugby sevens ahead of 2021, has been holding down a wing spot and playing excellently.

Warbrick himself spent much of his first season in the 13-man game battling injury, which likely prevented him from debuting until this year, however, he has been among the best for Melbourne over the opening six weeks of the new campaign.