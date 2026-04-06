Penrith Panthers centre Casey McLean has confirmed his ambitions to wear the sky blue jersey for New South Wales after being catapulted into selection conversations over his red-hot form in the foot of the mountains.\n\nThe opening five weeks of the competition saw McLean go strength-to-strength as the 19-year-old is developing into a damaging centre, which may see him get called up by Laurie Daley for a NSW Blues debut. \n\n"If the phone call arose, I suppose I wouldn't be shy to turn it down," McLean told Fox Sports post-match on Friday night. \n\n"But at the end of the day, I'm just focusing on my job at Penrith, taking it week by week and not thinking too far ahead of what may be the sort of path. I'm just thinking about how I can put my best foot forward for this team."\n\nMcLean recently became eligible due to change in restrictions placed on players who take part in Tier 1 nations, making him available for both NSW and New Zealand. \n\nWith the rookie outside back already making his mark on the international scale, scoring four tries on Kiwis debut in 2024, he's ready for the call-up to the pinnacle of our game. \n\n"I haven't had that phone call (from NSW coach Daley)," he said.\n\n"Just because with the new rules that came around, obviously I've been representing New Zealand, which is still to me my first option.\n\n"I'd hope to say so (ready for the Origin step-up). But then again, it just comes down to what's right for the Blues, and hopefully, if that opportunity comes, I'll take it with both hands.\n\n"I'm still not quite happy with how I'm defending. We're still leaking points out our edge, so there are obviously many different ways for improvement throughout that at training."\n\nMcLean and Thomas Jenkins have been having a field day on the left edge for the Panthers, scoring at will to start the season.\n\nIt has seen Jenkins notch up 12 tries in five games, placing him on top of the try scorers' sheet in the 2026 campaign. \n\nMcLean will be battling the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Stephen Crichton, Tolutau Koula and Kotoni Staggs for the centre positions in this year's State of Origin series.