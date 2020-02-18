The Dragons have been dealt a cruel injury blow with an MCL tear set to sideline skipper Cameron McInnes for up to three months.
The hooker hurt his knee during last weekend’s Nines tournament and is expected to miss the opening few rounds of the 2020 season.
Dragons head of performance Nathan Pickworth said the timeline of the injury could vary from anywhere from 6-12 weeks.
“Cam’s suffered a medium to high grade MCL injury to his left knee,” Pickworth said.
“Typically, the return to play time frame here are anywhere 6-12 weeks. The specifics of that time frame will be determined by how quickly the ligament tightens up, that’ll be reassessed this week.”
In better news for St George Illawarra, fullback Matt Dufty is expected to miss just four weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken cheekbone, while forward Korbin Sims has been cleared of a fracture to his forearm.
Sims will meet with a specialist to work out the best course of action moving forward.
Dragons confirm that Cameron McInnes suffered a “medium to high grade MCL injury” and return to play could be anywhere from 6-12 weeks. Likely grade 3 injury with that timeframe, thankfully even with a complete MCL tear surgery is usually not required. Past recovery times: pic.twitter.com/onddmjmqYu
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 18, 2020
Not an ideal start for the mergers. Probably the one they really couldn’t afford to lose to a nothing tournament. However they have a true second string #9 waiting to go. They just have to swallow all that pride, prise that #7 off his back and play him in his rightful spot…….
What about Issac Luke, he no good for hooker bbbj?
Hunt would be a better 9 than he is a 7 but Luke it will be…..