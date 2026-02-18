Sharks forward Cam McInnes has revealed he is open to a switch in NRL clubs as he enters the final year of his contract with the Shire-based outfit. \n\nWith the freshly-inked contract extension of Jesse Colquhoun until 2030 happening in the off-season, McIness understands that his time at the Sharks may be coming to a close, and is looking at assessing his options elsewhere.\n\nSpeculation has been mounting that the Perth Bears are going after the signature of the no-frills forward, but no formal offer has been placed yet.\n\nAlthough McInnes is open to any club, doesn't mind where they are located, as he is just keen to continue playing footy.\n\nWhen speaking with Fox Sports, McIness revealed that the writing is on the wall, and his time at the Sharks may be finishing in 2026.\n\n"I would love to stay at the Sharks, but we'll see. I'm aware of the situation. They have a lot of guys off-contract," McInnes told Fox Sports.\n\n"I just want to play footy, so that's anywhere. Doesn't matter where it is, I'll play anywhere, so just see what happens there.\n\n"I'm just trying to get back on the field, but it's a bit of a unique situation for me.\n\n"I've never gone into a season not knowing what I was doing the next season, but plenty of guys have to do that every year, so I've been really lucky.\n\n"But the age I'm at and coming off a major injury, I just have to sort of prove it again, which I'm happy to do so."\n\nThe fearless skipper would be an asset to any NRL club, putting his body on the line time and time again, adding plenty of leadership and toughness to any pack. \n\nWith the Sharks looking to secure a more youthful approach in their plans moving forward, it may see McIness, along with Toby Rudolf, who is also off-contract, leave the club at season's end. \n\nIn what would be a changing of the guard for the Sharks, McInnes still believes he has plenty to offer once he returns from his injury troubles. \n\nHe spent the summer recovering from a double surgery, one to his neck and the other to his knee, where he revealed to Zero Tackle the setbacks he had last season in the nerve damage to his sides. \n\nWith McInnes "willing to play anywhere", it indicates he would be a handy pick-up for a lot of clubs looking to bolster their forward stocks, with the NSW Blues representative still hungry for success at the top level.