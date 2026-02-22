Hull KR halfback Tyrone May moved to the Super League after he was let go by the Penrith Panthers five seasons ago, and is now chipping away at becoming a premier halfback in the English code.

With five years under his belt overseas, he has confirmed his interest in returning to the NRL to play alongside his younger brothers Terrell and Taylan May at the Wests Tigers.

May's last game in the NRL was the 2021 Grand Final victory with the Panthers, and after last week's World Club Challenge victory against the Brisbane Broncos, he may be nearing a return.

When speaking with Code Sports, May said they spoke about the dream of playing with his brothers all together on the same side, and being a tempting offer to come back down under.

“There's always going to be that temptation to play with my brothers,” May said.

“It's something that we've spoken about, we've dreamt of doing since we started walking, really. Every time contract time comes up, there will always be that chat.

“We all fall off-contract at the same time, but that's not till the end of 2027. We'll cross that bridge when it comes."

Although May agreed there was a slight door ajar to return, he rejected the offer last year to keep evolving as a playmaker for Hull KR.

“I did have the opportunity to go back home and play with my brothers last year, but I turned it down because I thought that this was the right thing to do.”

May sees a future where Hull KR dominates the Super League, and wants to stay put for now to see how dominant the side can get.

“That was the main reason I wanted to stay. I could see the club going in a trajectory that I wanted to be a part of.”

The ex-Panther starred for the Robins in their gripping clash with the Broncos in the World Club Challenge, which saw them fight off a fast-finishing Brisbane outfit in the final quarter of the match.

May is off-contract at the end of 2027, along with his two brothers, which could potentially open up a switch for a PNG Chiefs berth when the club enters the NRL in 2028.