Terrell May's barnstorming start to the season has seen him shoot to the early lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

The Wests Tigers' off-season recruit has been maybe the competition's most improved player over the opening couple of rounds, and he managed another impressive points tally during the Tigers' heavy win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.

It was a weekend without clear cut top performers though, with only Kalyn Ponga in Newcastle's heavy win over the Dolphins, and James Tedesco in the Sydney Roosters' stunning upset win over the Penrith Panthers managing to score a perfect 20.

Elsewhere, all of Luke Metcalf, Wayde Egan, Clint Gutherson, Jye Gray, Kayal Iro, William Kennedy, Sebastian Kris, Corey Horsburgh, Sunia Turuva, Terrell May, Connor Tracey and Viliame Kikau were voted as the best on ground by at least one of our four judges.

Of that list, it's Tracey and Gray who have had the best starts to the season, sitting equal second, while Kalyn Ponga's perfect score lands him in a healthy position early on.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 1.

